India clocks 19,968 new Covid cases, 673 deaths

India clocks 19,968 new Covid cases, 673 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 09:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's Covid-19 cases continued to decline, with 19,968 fresh cases and 673 deaths logged on Sunday.

The nation recorded 48,847 recoveries over the past 24 hours, which took the active case count to 2,24,187.

As many as 30,81,336 new vaccinations took the tally to 1,75,37,22,697.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trans women on a mission

Trans women on a mission

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

In the real-life Garden of Eden

In the real-life Garden of Eden

Behind her hijab

Behind her hijab

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Stem the rivers of hate...

Stem the rivers of hate...

Love in the looking glass

Love in the looking glass

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

 