India clocks 19,968 new Covid cases, 673 deaths

India's Covid-19 cases continued to decline, with 19,968 fresh cases and 673 deaths logged on Sunday.

The nation recorded 48,847 recoveries over the past 24 hours, which took the active case count to 2,24,187.

As many as 30,81,336 new vaccinations took the tally to 1,75,37,22,697.

More to follow...

