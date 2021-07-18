India comes down to fourth place in weekly Covid-19 count

Showing a steady decrease in daily Covid-19 cases, India has been able to come down to fourth place in the seven-day Covid-19 cases count.

Likewise, Brazil has also been able to come down to the third spot after Indonesia, which is currently reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, took over its place. In the last seven days, Indonesia showed a 46 per cent rise in its Covid caseload, which accounts to 3,41,749 in total.

The United Kingdom, which has replaced India’s position on Worldometer's list, has reported 297,330 cases in the past week.

Read | Covid-19 vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

India has reported an eight per cent decline in its Covid-19 cases from last week. This week, 2,97,330 positive cases were found in the country.

According to the Worldometer data, there has been a 15 per cent surge in the global Covid-19 cases. It has raised fear about the possible third wave of the pandemic.

For the second time this week, India crossed its 40,000 count with a surge in cases in Kerala and Manipur on Wednesday. While Kerala reported 16,148 cases, which is highest since 38 days, Manipur recorded an all time high of 1,171.