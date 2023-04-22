India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," Modi said in a tweet.

On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/c1qgSU76IG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.