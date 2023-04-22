India keen on furthering sustainable development: PM

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 11:58 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," Modi said in a tweet.

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.

