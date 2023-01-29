India condemns terror attack in Jerusalem

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem in which seven people were reportedly killed.

"We strongly condemn last night's terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Reports from Jerusalem said seven people were killed and at least three more were injured in the attack by a gunmen.