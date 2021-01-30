India condemns vandalism of Gandhi statue in California

The MEA said the Mayor of Davis has deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation

  Jan 30 2021
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 13:10 ist
India on Saturday strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Davis in California and took up the matter with the US, seeking appropriate action against those responsible for the "despicable act".

The statue, which was gifted by India, was vandalised at the city's Central Park on January 28.

"The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the Indian embassy in Washington has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for it.

In a statement, the MEA said the US Department of State has conveyed that the act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

"The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, which have initiated the investigations," it said.

The MEA said the Mayor of Davis has deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation.

"Local Indian community organisations have condemned the act of vandalism," the ministry said.

