India condoles loss of lives in blast in Istanbul

India condoles loss of lives in blast in Istanbul

According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 02:32 ist

India on Sunday conveyed its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Turkey over the "tragic loss of lives" in a blast in Istanbul.

According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens.

"India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arindam Bagchi
India News
Turkey
Istanbul
World news

What's Brewing

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

 