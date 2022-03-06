India assessing Russian arms contracts amid Ukraine war

India conducting assessment of Russian arms amid Ukraine war: Report

About 70% of Indian defence equipment is of Russian origin

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 15:55 ist
Russia has already assured that the Western sanctions imposed on it in the wake of the war will not affect deliveries of the S-400 missile systems. Credit: AFP Photo

India is conducting an assessment of its contracts with Russian companies for defence equipment amid signs that payments to such entities could face issues as the Ukraine war rages on.

Citing sources aware of the matter, The Economic Times reported that the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has collated information from the army, navy and air force to understand the dependency on Russian suppliers and payments that are due to be made for new weapon systems and spares.

About 70 per cent of Indian defence equipment is of Russian origin.

According to the report, the Air Force has the highest dependency on Russian spares and supplies as the bulk of its fleet consists of the Su-30MKI, MiG-29 and MiG-21 jets. The navy and army also have significant exposure to Russia for their equipment, with Russian arms being the main weapons of the army.

Read | Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war: Putin

Russia has already assured that the Western sanctions imposed on it in the wake of the war will not affect deliveries of the S-400 missile systems.

Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov referred to a bilateral mechanism to do business in national currencies.

"As regards the S-400 deal, be rest assured that it will not be impacted in any way. It is a 100 per cent surety.... As regards the overall trade and economic cooperation, we will see what will be the ultimate impact of those severe restrictions that are being imposed," he said.

The IAF is also confident that the sanctions will not affect it significantly, but admitted that it will face difficulties for a month or two in getting spare parts for its defence equipment from Russia to India.

(With agency inputs)

India
Russia
Defence
Ukraine
Indian Army
Indian Navy
Indian Air Force

