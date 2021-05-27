India conducts highest single-day tests for Covid-19

India conducted the highest single-day tests for Covid-19 on May 26, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A total of 22,17,320 tests were conducted yesterday.
COVID19 | Highest single day tests done in India conducted on 26th May -22,17,320 : Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/uOBhfj6lG3
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K
Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?
Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works