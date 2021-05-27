India conducts highest single-day tests for Covid-19

India conducts highest single-day tests for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

India conducted the highest single-day tests for Covid-19 on May 26, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 22,17,320 tests were conducted yesterday. 

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19

