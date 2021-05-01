India considering producing Covaxin abroad: Report

The move is expected to meet India’s growing demand for Covid-19 vaccines

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 19:48 ist
A vial of Covaxin. Credit: AFP Photo

In the midst of a second Covid-19 wave and a vaccine shortage, the Indian government is giving thought to the idea of producing indigenously-developed Covaxin abroad.

The possibility involves foreign production of the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through ‘technology transfer between commercial entities’, according to Hindustan Times.

Read more: Truck laden with Covid-19 vaccine abandoned for 12 hours in Madhya Pradesh after driver goes missing

“There is a need to meet the demand for Covid-19 vaccines in view of the new mutation of the virus to more infectious nature. We have decided to offer Covaxin to any interested foreign countries. The production would be done through technology transfer between commercial entities. Terms and conditions for the same would have to be finalised by the licence holder, Bharat Biotech,” an official told Hindustan Times.

“It has also been communicated to missions abroad to seek interested countries for production abroad.”

He added that this would also apply to any other Indian vaccines developed in the future.

