India criticises Malaysia, Turkey for statements on J&K

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2019, 17:33pm ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2019, 18:29pm ist
External Affairs Minister Raveesh Kumar. (DH Photo)

India on Friday criticised Turkey and Malaysia for their statements attacking New Delhi on the Kashmir issue.

External Affairs Minister Raveesh Kumar said India's recent decision related to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of the country.

Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad alleged that India has "invaded and occupied" Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue.

Turkey too criticised India over the situation in Kashmir.

Kumar called upon Turkey to have a proper understanding of the situation in Kashmir. 

