India crosses 4-lakh mark of coronavirus cases

India on Saturday crossed the four-lakh mark of COVID-19 cases, after reporting the sharpest single-day increase in new infections.

A DH COVID-19 Tracker puts the total number of confirmed infections at 4,01,758 and the fatalities crossed the 13,000-mark to settle at 13,071 at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

As many as 2,18,497 patients had recovered from the highly infectious disease, putting the recovery rate at 54.38 per cent.

India had 1,83,261 patients of COVID-19 under active medical supervision and experts voiced concern over the increase in the growth rate of active cases which was witnessing a steady decline.

According to the Health Ministry, India added a record 14,516 new cases on Saturday morning with Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest increase.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala also reported their highest number of new cases in a single day.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra reported 3,827 fresh infections on Saturday, Delhi 3,137 new cases and Tamil Nadu 2,115.

The Centre had asked state governments to undertake aggressive contact tracing exercise and ramp up testing to detect infections early.

India had ramped up its testing capabilities to test three lakh samples per day, the health ministry said.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 66,16,496,” the ministry said on Saturday morning.

According to the DH Tracker, Maharashtra has 1,24,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu (56,849), Delhi (53,116), Gujarat (26,737), Uttar Pradesh (16,594) and West Bengal (13,531).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities at 5,893, followed by Delhi (2035), Gujarat (1639), Tamil Nadu (704), West Bengal (540), Uttar Pradesh (507), Madhya Pradesh (501) and Rajasthan (333).