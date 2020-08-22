India crosses milestone of 1 mn Covid-19 tests a day

India crosses milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests a day

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2020, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 13:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India has crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests a day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

With 10,23,836 tests done yesterday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily. With this achievement, the cumulative tests are more than 3.4 crore (3,44,91,073).

It said that early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 percent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days.

The ministry said that average daily tests during the past three weeks also strongly depict the progress made in the enhancement of Covid-19 tests across the country.

"As has been reported from States/UTs that have pushed ahead with aggressive testing, there is a commensurate decline in the positivity rate. Although a higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management," the ministry said in a statement. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

