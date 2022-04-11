India designates Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack as terrorist

Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, was on Monday designated as a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, two days after the government put Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Sayeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed in the same category.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday evening issued a notification, including 48-year-old Alamgir's name on the list. With this, 33 people are designated as terrorists under the UAPA.

The notification said Alamgir, a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab and a "senior leader" of JeM, has been involved in the terror strike on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019.

Involved in anti-India terror activities, the notification said Alamgir looks after JeM’s fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routes them to Kashmir. He has also been "involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks" on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Central Government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in terrorism and Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir should be notified as a terrorist under the said (UAPA) Act," it said.

LeT's Talha Saeed, who has been "actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan", was designated a terrorist on Saturday.

Earlier in October 2020, the Centre had designated 18 people, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, Indian Mujahideen founders Bhatkal brothers -- Riyaz and Iqbal -- and Dawood aide Chotta Shakeel as 'terrorists'.

In September 2019, four people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and on July 2020, nine Sikhs involved in Khalistan movement were declared terrorists.

The list also includes two hijackers -- Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar -- of Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and Ibrahim Memon, who is based in Pakistan and wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Athar is also a key conspirator in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

Hafiz Sayeed's brother-in-law Abdur Rehman Makki, who heads the outfit's political affairs department and served as the head of LeT's foreign relations department, Sajid Mir, a Pakistan-based LeT Commander and one of the main planners of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and Yusuf Muzammil, accused in 26/11 as well as LeT frontal organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation Deputy Chief Shahid Mehmood also figure in the list.

