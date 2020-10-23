India, European Union discuss strategic partnership in a post-Covid-19 world

India and the European Union on Thursday reviewed their overall cooperation in a range of key areas including cyberspace, non-proliferation, maritime security, and ways to effectively deal with terrorism.

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting of the India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs in the European External Action Service.

In a statement, the MEA said the two sides also discussed the opportunities for strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership in a post-COVID world, including in areas of healthcare, global supply chain resilience, and reformed multilateralism.

It said both sides took stock of the decisions taken at the India-EU summit and reaffirmed their commitment to implement the roadmap firmed up by the leadership of the two sides to further expand their ties.

The India-EU summit had taken place in July.

"They reviewed the working of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including on cyber security; counter terrorism; maritime security; and disarmament and non-proliferation, and explored the possibilities of enhanced cooperation under India-EU security partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides also noted the importance of India-EU cooperation for global economic recovery and agreed to hold the high-level dialogue on trade and investments at an early date.

"The two sides also agreed to expedite the discussions on the India-EU connectivity partnership and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain, including in cyber security and artificial intelligence," the MEA said.

"The two sides exchanged views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain close cooperation for the next India–EU27 leaders meeting to be held in Portugal in 2021," it said.