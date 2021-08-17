India evacuates its diplomats from Afghanistan, embassy not yet shut down

India has brought back home its ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, and all other diplomats and officials posted in its embassy in the capital of the war-torn country.

Tandon and other diplomats and officials posted at the Embassy of India in Kabul returned home onboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The aircraft took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in the early hours on Tuesday – less than 48 hours after the Taliban militants entered the city and the Afghan Government collapsed following President Ashraf Ghani’s escape from the country.

New Delhi, however, has not yet declared closure of the Embassy of India in Kabul, because it has not so far severed its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Though New Delhi could facilitate return of some of its officials and citizens from Afghanistan before and after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, it had to pause repatriation, when the operations of the commercial airlines from the overcrowded Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital of the conflict-ravaged country was suspended due to chaos on Monday. The soldiers of the United States and its NATO allies later took control of the airport and the Air Traffic Control.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was decided that the ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi tweeted.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel to India on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second one.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, spoke to United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in the early hours on Tuesday and conveyed to him New Delhi’s plan to send a military aircraft to bring back home India’s diplomats, officials and journalists as well as other citizens from Afghanistan. “Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard,” Jaishankar tweeted.

It was only after the External Affairs Minister spoke to the US Secretary of State that the IAF aircraft landed and hurriedly took off from Kabul with India’s diplomats posted in Afghanistan.

Tandon and other officials of the Embassy of India in Kabul were waiting at the airport. The C-17 aircraft took off with nearly 120 passengers.

New Delhi, however, has not shut down the Embassy of India in Kabul as it would have meant severance of diplomatic relations – a decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has not yet taken.

India earlier withdrew its officials from its consulates in Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan as the Taliban launched its military offensives and occupied a large number of districts across the country over the past few weeks, before finally entering Kabul on Sunday. None of the consulates was formally closed down and was left to be run by the local employees.

New Delhi had on September 26, 1996 last shut down the Embassy of India in Kabul and evacuated its diplomats and officials onboard a special aircraft of the Ariana Airlines – just hours before the Taliban had taken over power in the capital of Afghanistan.