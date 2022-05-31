India expected to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, according to India Meteorological Department.

This is the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

India is likely to receive 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

#JustIn: India can expect 103% of average rainfall in the monsoon season between June and September, @IMDWeather says in an updated #Monsoon2022 forecast. Central and peninsular India can expect 106% of average rainfall (higher than normal).#monsoon @DeccanHerald — Kalyan Ray (@kalyanray30) May 31, 2022

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

(With inputs from Reuters)