India expected to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022

India expected to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022

India is likely to receive 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 31 2022, 12:56 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 12:56 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, according to India Meteorological Department.

This is the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

India is likely to receive 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMD
Southwest Monsoon
India News

What's Brewing

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

 