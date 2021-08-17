India expresses concern over vandalisation of Ranjit Singh's statue in Pakistan

After a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore was vandalised, New Delhi alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad had “completely failed” in its duty to protect the cultural heritage of the minority communities of Pakistan.

The statue of the first king of Sikh Empire within the Lahore Fort complex was vandalised by an activist of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. He was arrested by police after local people detained him. This was the third time the statue was vandalised since it was unveiled in 2019.

“Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi, calling upon the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

India expressed concern over alarmingly increasing number of incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property.

“The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks. This is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith,” said the MEA spokesperson in New Delhi.

India had on August 5 last protested against vandalisation of a temple in Pakistan, slamming the Khan Government for persecution of religious minorities in the neighbouring country. Islamabad’s acting envoy to New Delhi, Aftab Hasan Khan, was summoned to the MEA, where senior officials conveyed to him India’s grave concern over the recent incident of violent mob attack on a Ganesha Temple at Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province of Pakistan.