India extends supports to calls for independent, objective probe into Nord Stream gas leaks

India has extended its support to the calls for “independent and objective investigation” into the leaks in the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines, even as Russia and the United States blamed each other for what are being suspected as acts of sabotage.

“Any targeting of civilian infrastructure and facilities must be avoided. The present incidents have the potential to impact stability in Europe and beyond apart from negatively affecting the environment,” Ruchira Kamboj, New Delhi’s envoy to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

She was participating at an open briefing on ‘sabotage leading to disruption in the Nord Stream gas pipeline at the UN Security Council. The briefing was requested by Russia which just stopped short of blaming the United States and the other western nations for the Nord Stream gas leak.

China too has called for an investigation into the four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Kamboj said that India was closely following the developments with regard to the evolving situation and continued to urge relevant sides to exercise restraint and not engage in any activity which may disrupt peace and stability.

“Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, the Global South has been disproportionately impacted by its consequences, including those relating to the food, fuel and energy crisis,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations stated.

India also once again stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. “We have consistently reiterated that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” added Kamboj.

New Delhi recently stuck to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “this-is-not-an-era-of-war” refrain, but joined China, Brazil and Gabon to abstain from voting at the United Nations Security Council on a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of areas it occupied in Ukraine.