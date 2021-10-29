India extends suspension of scheduled international flights till November 30

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till November 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," it added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Also Read | Domestic airlines to operate fewer flights this winter compared to 2019

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

The circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said the suspension does not affect the operations of international all-cargo services and flights specifically approved by it.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: