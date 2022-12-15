India eyes more nuclear power plants in clean energy boost: Report

In a bid to meet climate change targets, the Centre is planning to boost nuclear power production to add to the country's renewable energy programme, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The government reportedly plans to rope in private players to set up nuclear power plants in public-private partnership mode.

NITI Aayog will soon hold consultations with stakeholder and a policy would be put in place soon to invite private players to set up small nuclear power plants, a government official told the publication.

Currently, India operates 22 reactors totalling 6,780 MW and those under execution or accorded administrative approval and financial sanction will lift it to 22,480 MW by 2031.

The government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that it plans to commission 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, adding nearly 15,000 MW in power generating capacity.

The first of these 20 nuclear power plants, a 700 MW unit, is expected to be commissioned in 2023 at Kakrapar in Gujarat, which already has three atomic power generating units operational.

According to a written reply by Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam is likely to be operational in 2024, followed by two 1,000 MW units at Kudankulam in 2025.

Two 700 MW units at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan are likely to be completed by 2026, while another two 1,000 MW units are likely to be completed at Kudankulam by 2027, he said.

Two 700 MW units are expected to be completed at Gorakhpur in Haryana by 2029, the minister said listing out details of projects under consideration.

In addition, government had accorded administrative approvals and financial sanctions for building 10 atomic power units of 700 MW each at Gorakhpur, Haryana (units 3&4), Kaiga, Karnataka (units 5&6), Chutka, Madhya Pradesh (units 1&2) and four units at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan.

These 10 nuclear power units are likely to be completed progressively by 2031, Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)