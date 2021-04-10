India first, says Sonia as CMs flag vaccine shortage; Amarinder says farm protests hit vaccination drive

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked the Modi government to focus on India’s vaccination needs before exporting the vaccines abroad, as chief ministers of Congress-ruled states complained of shortage plaguing the immunisation drive against Covid-19.

Gandhi chaired a meeting of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, ministers in coalition governments and senior party leaders to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“We must focus on India’s vaccination drive first and foremost, then only export vaccines and gift them to other countries,” the Congress President said as Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Amarinder Singh and Ashok Gehlot flagged shortages of vaccines in the state.

Singh told the meeting that the anger among the people of Punjab against the Centre over three farm laws was affecting the vaccination drive.

“People in Punjab were still not coming out in large numbers for the vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Government of India on the issue of farm laws,” Singh said adding that he has managed to administer 16 lakh doses since the beginning of the drive in January.

Gandhi also called for cancelling public gatherings and election rallies as the country witnessed a record 1.45 lakh fresh cases in a single day on Saturday morning.

“Mass gatherings for elections and religious events have accelerated Covid for which all of us are responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own,” she said.

Amarinder pointed out that Punjab's stock of vaccines will last for five more days, while Baghel said Chhattisgarh will run out of the vaccine stock in three days. Gehlot said the Centre should not see the states ruled by other parties as adversaries.

The Congress President said cooperation with the states meant showing respect to federalism and it was equally important for the states to be constructive and cooperate with the Centre in its efforts to fight the pandemic.

“We are all united in this fight,” she said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi called for putting money in the hands of the poor, who are hit the hardest during the pandemic.

He also urged the government to look at new mutations of the virus, which were considered as the source of the second wave, and called for joining hands and energies, instead of complacency and premature victories.

Gandhi said strict measures need to be taken in the Congress-ruled states to ensure that the pandemic does not go out of control and large-scale testing, preparation of adequate facilities and setting up temporary ones should be ensured.