India, GCC agree to pursue FTA; resume talks: Goyal

India, GCC agree to pursue FTA; resume talks: Goyal

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 22:01 ist
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI File Photo

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have agreed to pursue a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two regions and resume the negotiations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The council is the largest trading bloc of India.

India's exports to the GCC member countries grew by 58.26 per cent to about $44 billion in 2021-22 against $27.8 billion in 2020-21, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Bilateral trade in goods has increased to $154.73 billion in 2021-22 from $87.4 billion in 2020-21. Services trade between the two regions was valued at around $14 billion in 2021-22, with exports aggregated at $5.5 billion and imports at $8.3 billion.

"We have agreed to pursue the free trade agreement between GCC and India and resume the negotiations and conclude the same at the earliest," Goyal told reporters here in a joint press conference with GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf here.

GCC countries contribute almost 35 per cent of India's oil imports and 70 per cent of its gas imports. India's overall crude oil imports from the GCC in 2021-22 were about $48 billion, while LNG and LPG imports in 2021-22 stood at about $21 billion.

Earlier in 2006 and 2008, both sides had negotiated a trade pact, which stopped because of some reasons.

When asked about the next round of talks to resume the negotiations, Goyal said teams of both sides would decide that.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Piyush Goyal
India News
Gulf Cooperation Council
FTA

What's Brewing

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

 