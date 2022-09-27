India gears up for mega defence expo in Gujarat, eyes export of Rs 35,000 crore

With more than 1,100 companies participating, the upcoming DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar is set to emerge as India’s biggest military exhibition where the Defence Ministry would pitch some of the home-grown products for the export market as the government has set a defence export target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025.

Around eight years ago, India’s defence export was less than Rs 900 crore. This has now crossed Rs 13,000 crore. “We have set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of Rs 35,000 crore,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event here.

The minister on Tuesday reviewed the preparations of the mega show that is likely to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on October 18. The five-day show was originally scheduled in March but deferred due to logistical reasons.

The Centre on Sunday claimed a 334% growth in defence exports over the last five years, but did not identify the major export items.

While electronics, radar, personal protective gear, armoured vehicles, surveillance equipment and patrol vessels are known among the military export items, sources said Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and Brahmos cruise missile were among the products that would be strongly pitched for the export market.

Tejas manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already responded to a Royal Malaysian Air Force tender to supply 18 lead-in trainer aircraft. Argentina, Australia, Egypt, USA, Indonesia and Philippines, too, evinced interest in the indigenous combat jet.

Singh recently visited Egypt on a bilateral engagement while External Affairs minister S Jaishankar in August visited Argentina where he acknowledged “Argentine interest in the Made-in-India Tejas fighter aircraft" and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationship.

India also secured a $375-million contract with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of Brahmos missiles. Besides the fighter aircraft, the HAL will also make export pitches for its advanced lightweight helicopters.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue will be held for which Singh invited his Egyptian counterpart. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus conclave has also been planned.

While defence expos traditionally focus on ground and naval systems, the latest one in a post-pandemic world is being held against the backdrop of the government’s intention to forge partnerships for Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors with global customers.