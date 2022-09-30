India gets 6% above-average monsoon rains in June-Sept season

India's monsoon rainfall was 6 per cent higher than normal in the June-September season as excessive precipitation in central and southern areas offset lesser rains in eastern and northern states, the state-run weather office said on Friday.

The monsoon, which accounts for about 75 per cent of India's annual rainfall, is vital as nearly half of the country's farmland does not have irrigation.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast a 3 per cent surplus rainfall for the four-month-long season.