India gets 6.5 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from China

India on Thursday received five lakh rapid anti-body testing kits from China which would be deployed to beef up surveillance operations for COVID-19 across the country.

Besides the five lakh rapid anti-body test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also received 1.5 lakh RNA extraction kits from another Chinese company even as India stepped up testing for COVID-19 significantly over the past one week.

From conducting an average of 5,000 tests about a week ago, India tested 30,043 samples on Wednesday, including 3,712 samples at private laboratories roped in to strengthen testing capacity as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 12,759.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

However, top ICMR scientist Raman Gangakhedkar made it clear that the rapid antibody tests would be used for surveillance in hotspots and not for initial diagnosis of the infections.

“These testing kits will be used in observing the trend and conducting surveillance in the COVID-19 hotspots. These are not to be used for initial diagnosis but for epidemiology purposes,” Gangakhedkar, Head, Department of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR, told reporters here.

He said the antibody tests will help authorities make an assessment about the spread of the infection in identified hotspots.

Asked about reports of faulty anti-body test kits procured from China, Gangakhedkar said the specificity and sensitivity of rapid anti-body tests was low and hence was deployed for surveillance purposes and not for making the initial diagnosis.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 16

He indicated that the reports about faulty kits could be from places where the rapid anti-body kits were used for making the initial diagnosis.

“We have received three lakh rapid antibody testing kits from Wondfo and another two lakh from Livzon,” Gangakhedkar said.

He said that till date over 2,90,401 samples have been tested across the ICMR network of laboratories and private partners. “We have conducted 30,043 tests on Thursday out of which 26,331 were done at ICMR labs, while 3,712 samples were tested at private labs,” Gangakhedkar said.

The veteran scientist also dismissed claims that India was testing less samples when compared with other European countries.

‘In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it's 5.3, in the UK it's 3.4. In India, we find one positive case after we conduct 24 tests,” Gangakhedkar said.

He said India has the capacity to test 42,418 samples if its laboratories function in a single shift of nine hours every day. “This number increases to 78,227 samples if we have double shifts,” Gangakhedkar said adding that India had enough kits to last for eight weeks.