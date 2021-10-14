India gets re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term

India gets re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 6th term

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Oct 14 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 21:59 ist

India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term on Thursday and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of Human Rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

"India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with an overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.

"We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog," India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the USA.

