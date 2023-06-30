India gives Philippines Line of Credit for defence need

India gives Philippines Line of Credit for defence requirement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in the Government of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo, had a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 00:42 ist
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines Enrique Manalo, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Thursday offered the Philippines a Line of Credit (LoC) to help it meet its defence requirement amid the increasing belligerence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi’s offer for the concessional LoC for Manila comes about a year-and-a-half after the Philippines signed a contract worth about $374.96 million to procure BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles manufactured in India in collaboration with Russia.

Also Read: US, India can jointly deploy ships, air forces in Pacific, Indian Ocean, Biden's envoy to Delhi says in message to China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in the Government of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo, had a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. They underlined in a joint statement that both countries had a shared interest in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Sending out a message to China, India and the Philippines also stressed on peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard.

The two ministers expressed keen interest to continue to work together in stepping up bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, including through regular or upgraded official-level interaction among the defence agencies, the opening of the resident Defence Attaché office in Manila, consideration of India’s offer for concessional Line of Credit to meet defence requirements of Philippines’, acquisition of naval assets, and expansion of training and joint exercises on maritime security and disaster response.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Philippines
Defence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

 