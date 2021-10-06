'India hands over power transmission line to Nepal'

India hands over power transmission line to Nepal: Indian Embassy

The project will ensure smooth power evacuation from the generation projects coming up in the Arun and Tamor river basins , with power output totalling about 2,000 MW

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Oct 06 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 22:37 ist

India has completed and handed over Nepal a 22KV power transmission line, a cross-border economic initiative under India's Neighbourhood First policy, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The 106-km Koshi Corridor transmission line, costing a total of NRs 10.40 billion (USD 86.8 million) is being built under the Government of India’s Line of Credit of USD 550 million, extended by the EXIM Bank of India, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.

Package 1 of this project, worth NRs 4.5 billion (USD 37.3 million), was executed by India’s Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and handed over to Nepal Electricity Authority after successful completion and charging of the line.

A function was held on Wednesday in the Hile area of, Dhankuta Municipality of Nepal to mark the completion of construction of the 220 kV Double Circuit Koshi Corridor power transmission line (Inarwa-Basantpur-Baneshwar-Tumlingtar) and its handover to Nepal Electricity Authority, the statement said.

Once the remaining two packages are completed, the project will ensure smooth power evacuation from the generation projects coming up in the Arun and Tamor river basins, with power output totalling about 2,000 MW.

 The project was handed over by KPTL and EXIM Bank of India to the Managing Director, Nepal Electricity Authority in presence of senior officials of the Indian embassy and administration representatives from Dhankuta. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Embassy
India-Nepal Relations
India
Nepal
World news
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 