India has courage even in difficult circumstances: PM

India has courage to do something, even in most difficult circumstances: PM Modi

Modi said that as the country completed 75 years of independence, it has invoked a sense of pride towards its heritage

PTI
PTI, Somnath,
  • Apr 26 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 13:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has the courage to do something new, even in the most difficult circumstances, as it faces hurdles on the way to its target for 2047 and forces that threaten to break it.

Modi said that as the country completed 75 years of independence, it has invoked a sense of pride towards its heritage. He said the pride in “our heritage will grow as we get to know it by freeing ourselves of our slave mentality”, asserting that India celebrates its diversity.

Virtually addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’, Modi said there is a lot between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu that has been deliberately kept out of “our” knowledge.

Also read | Previous governments ignored villages as they weren’t vote banks: PM Modi

“Today we have the target of India at 2047 (make India a developed country). We also have the challenges of the era of slavery and the period of seven decades after that.

“We have to take the country forward, but on the way, there will be forces that threaten to break us and people to mislead us. But India has the courage to do something new even in the most difficult of circumstances,” Modi said.

He also said that India is a country that showcases its diversity as its speciality. “We are a people who celebrate diversity. We celebrate different languages and dialects, different arts and knowledge. There is diversity everywhere – from our faith to our spirituality,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

 