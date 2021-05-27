India held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for vaccines

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine

There are no applications for approval pending with its regulators

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 15:36 ist
Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India has held several discussions with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller." 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 