India has over 500 million active internet users, 14% of 5-11 yrs: IAMAI

An estimated 71 million children aged between 5-11 years in India access the Internet on devices of their family members, constituting about 14 per cent of the country's active Internet user base of over 500 million, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

According to IAMAI's 'Digital in India' report, India had 504 million active Internet users, who logged onto the web at least once in the last one month, at the end of November 2019.

"Of the overall Internet population, 433 million are of the age of 12 years and above, and 71 million are in the age bracket of 5-11 years who access the Internet on the devices of family members," it added.

The data has been curated by Nielsen, based on IRS data.

The report noted that nearly 70 per cent of the active Internet population in India are daily users with nine out of 10 Internet users in urban India accessing Internet at least once a week.

In rural India, the number of accessing Internet daily had grown by 30 million from March 2019, it added.

Interestingly, close to one-third of users access Internet for 'More than one hour' on Sundays/holidays versus a normal working day.

The time spent on the Internet continues to be higher in urban India compared to rural parts of the country.

According to the report, 26 million new female Internet users were added in November 2019. This is an increase of 21 per cent, higher than the 9 per cent rise seen in number of new users (male).

"While the proportion of male Internet users in rural India is more than double than female Internet users, usage of Internet among females is growing at a fast clip," it said.

Mobile phones continued to remain the device of choice for accessing Internet in both urban and rural parts of the country.

Given the affordability of mobile devices along with the availability of cheaper data plans, accessing the Internet through a mobile device has clearly become the first choice, the report said.