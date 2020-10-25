India has responded effectively to China: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday hailed India’s sharp and effective response to China’s invasion attempts.

“India's defence forces, government and people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China’s boisterous efforts to invade our territories,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in his annual Dussehra rally.

“Rising above China economically and strategically, securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China and our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons,” he said.

Bhagwat pointed out that India intends to be friendly with all. “This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now,” he said in a message across the border.

"The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable ethical-patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude but if push comes to shove we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness,” said Bhagwat.

“Until recently the philosophy of integrating the world on the basis of the market forces dominated but with the latest turn of events, the idea of safeguarding life and exercising international cooperation has started to take shape in the global mind,” he said.