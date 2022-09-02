India has shed its colonial past, says PM Modi in Kochi

India has shed its colonial past, says PM Modi as he unveils Navy's new ensign

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 11:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said INS Vikrant is an example of Indian government's thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and has made the country part of the select group of nations that can indigenously make aircraft carriers.

Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Modi said with the new ensign, the country has shed its colonial past. Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Modi also spoke about certain features of the aircraft carrier, which he described as a floating airfield, a floating town and said that power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.

"INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India's skill and talent. It is special, different," Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making.

