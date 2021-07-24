India has shown one can face the greatest of challenges by walking on Lord Buddha's path: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as humanity faces a crisis today in form of Covid, Lord Buddha has become even more relevant.

Sharing his message on Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day, PM Modi said, "India has shown how we can face the greatest of challenges by walking on his path. Countries are joining hands with each other and becoming each other's strength, taking the values of Buddha."

"Lord Buddha had told us the formula for life and knowledge. He told about sorrow, about the cause of sorrow, assured that sorrow can be conquered, along with the way to this victory," the prime minister said.

