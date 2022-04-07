India has strong defence against cyber attacks: Power minister R K Singh

Amid reports that Chinese hackers targeted the power system in Ladakh, Union Minister for Power R K Singh on Thursday said that the country has a strong defence against any kind of cyberattacks.

"Our defence against cyber-attack is strong. We had put protocols in place. Those protocols are working and we are strengthening those protocols every day," Singh said on the sideline of a clean energy ministerial senior officials meeting in the capital.

“Two attempts by Chinese hackers were made to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful. We have already strengthened our defence system to counter such cyber-attacks,” he added.

"The reports are about January-February and not recently. Those attempts were already reported to us and we had a meeting with concerned states in this regard. We have repeatedly reviewed the situation," Singh said, adding, "We have put our system to stop."

The minister also said that action was taken back in 2018 against suspected cyberattacks on the country's power supply system.

There are reports that the power sector in the country was targeted by hackers in a long-term operation that was carried out by a state-sponsored (Chinese) group.

According to the reports, the hackers targeted seven Indian state centres responsible for carrying out electrical dispatch and grid control near a border area disputed by the two nuclear neighbours.

To a question on low coal stocks in the thermal power plants, the Minister said the availability of power is sufficient. The government was confident of meeting the increasing power demand, he said.

He also said that increasing demand for power is indicative of economic growth, he said.

