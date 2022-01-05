India health official says Merck Covid pill has 'major safety concerns'

India has not added Merck's Covid-19 pill in its national treatment protocol for the disease due to some "major safety concerns", a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns ... so it is not included in the national task-force treatment," Balram Bhargava, head of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, said.

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd plans to launch its generic version of the Merck drug, called molnupiravir, from early next week.

