India health official says Merck Covid pill has 'major safety concerns'

Merck Covid pill has 'major safety concerns': Official

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd plans to launch its generic version of the Merck drug, called molnupiravir, from early next week

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi ,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 18:18 ist
Merck drug, called molnupiravir. Credit: Reuters Photo

India has not added Merck's Covid-19 pill in its national treatment protocol for the disease due to some "major safety concerns", a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns ... so it is not included in the national task-force treatment," Balram Bhargava, head of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, said.

Also Read | India approves two new Covid-19 vaccines, an oral pill: All you need to know

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd plans to launch its generic version of the Merck drug, called molnupiravir, from early next week.

