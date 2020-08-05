India hits out at China over comments on Jammu and Kashmir

India hits out at China over comments on J&K

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 21:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

India on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus standi on the matter.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said China is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations.

"We have noted the comments of the Chinese MFA spokesperson on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side has no locus standi whatsoever on this matter and is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations," he said.

India's reaction came hours after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing that any unilateral change to status quo of Jammu and Kashmir is illegal and invalid.

The Chinese spokesperson made the comments following a question by a Pakistani correspondent on the completion of one year of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

