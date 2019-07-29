India home to 2967 tigers, 33% jump from last count

India is currently home to nearly 3000 tigers marking a 33% jump in their number from the last count four years ago.

According to the fourth round of tiger census, there are currently 2967 tigers in India in 2018 as against 2226 in 2014.

This means an increase of 741 tigers in the last four years because of the conservation initiatives taken by the Centre and State government. Compared to 2006 when the scientific method of tiger counting began, the numbers doubled – from 1411 in 2006 to 2967 in 2018.

The tiger numbers were released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in his residence on Monday.

Minister of Forest and Environment Prakash Javadekar and MoS Babul Suprio were also present when the report was unveiled.

Nearly 14,000 camera traps were used this time around as opposed to 9,735 such instruments being used in the last exercise. Exhaustive data is expected from forests in the northeast, which together with Myanmar is the world's largest tiger landscape.

Since 2006, India has been conducting the all India tiger estimation once every four years. While three cycles of the estimation have already been completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014, this time the government and National Tiger Conservation Authority also carried out an economic valuation of tigers in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

In the previous census, Karnataka (406) housed the maximum number of striped cats followed by Uttarakhand (340) and Madhya Pradesh (308).

FULL REPORT