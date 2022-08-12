'India home to about 60% of all Asian elephants'

India home to about 60% of all Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day

The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants, Modi tweeted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 12:39 ist
Elephants. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's commitment to protecting elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day.

He also noted that India is home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants.

Successes in the animal's conservation must be viewed in the context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness, he said.

He tweeted, "On World Elephant Day, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants."

Check out DH's latest videos

