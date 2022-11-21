India imported 23.4 lakh tonnes of fertiliser in October

India imported 23.4 lakh tonnes of fertiliser in Oct

Barring urea and ammonia, prices of DAP and fertilisers had shown an increase in the global market in October when compared to the year-ago period

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 21 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 15:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country imported 23.4 lakh tonne of fertilisers, including urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), in October this year, according to official data.

Out of the total fertiliser imports, DAP was maximum at 14.70 lakh tonne, followed by urea at 4.60 lakh tonne, Muriate of Potash (MoP) at 2.36 lakh tonne and complexes at 1.70 lakh tonne in the said month, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the domestic production of fertilisers was 36.19 lakh tonne in October, lower than the target of 41.54 lakh tonne set for the month.

Also Read | India raises base import price of gold, palm oil

Against the assessed requirement of 71.47 lakh tonne fertilisers for October, the availability was less at 64.28 lakh tonne, and sales stood at 53.34 lakh tonne during the period, as per the data.

Barring urea and ammonia, prices of DAP and fertilisers had shown an increase in the global market in October when compared to the year-ago period.

Urea is highly subsidised at Rs 5,360 per tonne in the country. The government also offers subsidies on other fertilisers to ensure the soil nutrients are available at affordable prices to the farming community.

Check out DH's latest videos

