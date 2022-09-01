India in touch with Azerbaijan, Kenya to extradite suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

The Centre is trying to extradite two men who are suspected to have been involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and who have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya.

"One suspect each in Azerbaijan and Kenya have been detained by local authorities in the respective countries. We are in touch with the concerned authorities for further steps,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi has been traced and detained in Azerbaijan. Anmol Bishnoi has been detained in Kenya. Sachin and Anmol were involved in planning the murder of Moosewala at Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

Read | FIRs filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar under UAPA in Delhi

They, according to police, fled India days before Moosewala was killed, but were allegedly in touch with the shooters who killed the 28-year-old Punjabi singer.

India and Azerbaijan signed an extradition treaty in 2013. The treaty is likely to make it easier to get Sachin extradited from Azerbaijan.

India and Kenya do not have a bilateral extradition treaty or an arrangement for extradition of people in conflict with laws in each other’s country. But since both are members of the Commonwealth of Nations, sources told DH that the government would not have any problem in getting Anmol extradited from Kenya.