India in touch with Israel after Kerala woman dies in Hamas rocket attack

India, Israel in touch after Kerala woman dies in clash

She was working as a caregiver to an 80-year-old woman in Ashkelon

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 12:37 ist
Black smoke billows after a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip. Credit: AFP Photo

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has been in touch with the Government of Israel after a 32-year-old caregiver from Kerala, Soumya Santhosh, was killed in a rocket attack at Ashkelon in the West Asian country on Tuesday.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, spoke to the bereaved family in Kerala and assured all possible assistance from the Government of India. He noted in a tweet that New Delhi had condemned the “attacks and violence in Jerusalem” and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Santhosh was originally a resident of Keerithodu in the Idukki district of Kerala.

She was working as a caregiver to an 80-year-old woman in Ashkelon, a coastal city in southern Israel. 

Also read: 35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates

The 32-year-old was killed as one of the rockets fired by the militants of Hamas from the Gaza Strip hit the house of the octogenarian woman, who was also injured and hospitalized.

Unlike many houses in the locality, the one where they lived did not have a fortified room to protect them from aerial bombardment. The two women could not reach the nearby rocket shelter before being hit, according to the reports received in New Delhi.

Santhosh was on a video call with her husband in Kerala just before the rocket attack started.

Read more: Kerala woman killed in Israel-Palestine conflict

“On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh (Santhosh), murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives,” Ron Malka, the ambassador of Israel to India, posted on Twitter. “Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel terrorist attack.”

The hostility between Israel and Palestine escalated over the past few weeks. The aerial strikes and counter strikes by Hamas and the Israel Defence Force intensified overnight. At least 35 were killed in the Gaza Strip and five in Israel.

Israel
Hamas
Palestine
Malayali
Kerala

