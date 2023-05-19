India in touch with US on Tahawwur Rana’s early extradition

The government is in touch with President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington D.C. for early extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States, where a court has recently ruled that the Pakistani-Canadian businessman could be sent to India to stand trial for his alleged role in the November 26-28, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“We are in very regular touch with the US authorities to ensure speedy and early extradition of Tahawwur Rana,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told journalists in New Delhi on Thursday. He was replying to a question on New Delhi’s future course of actions after the US District Court of the Central District of California approved the extradition of Rana, a childhood friend and accomplice of the key 26/11 plotter David Coleman Headley, to India. “That conversation with ours with the US side is still ongoing,” added the foreign secretary.

Rana, currently held in a federal lock-up in Los Angeles, can still move the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to challenge the order of Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the District Court of the Central District of California approving his extradition to India

“There is probable cause to believe Rana committed the charged offences as to which extradition has been sought and should be extradited to India under the extradition treaty between the United States and India,” Chooljian ruled in her order. The May 16 order is being seen as the first legal breakthrough in the efforts to make the 26/11 accused stand trial in India.

If the circuit court upholds the district court’s order, the 61-year-old can also get a chance to move the US Supreme Court only if the apex court is convinced that it should determine a question of legal principle arising out of the orders of the lower courts. Once he exhausts all his legal option, the Secretary of State, on behalf of the US government, will decide whether he should be extradited to India, officials aware of the process told DH in New Delhi.

Biden-Modi meet

With Biden set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House on June 22 next, the extradition of the 26/11 accused is likely to be on the agenda of discussion between the officials of the two nations working on the deliverables of the meeting between the two leaders.

Rana ran an immigration service providing business in Chicago. He was accused of allowing Headley to open an office of his company in Mumbai in 2006 and to use the cover for scouting targets in the city for the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba’s November 26-28, 2008 terrorist attacks.

Altogether 166 people, including six citizens of the US, had been killed in the three-day-carnage carried out by a gang of 10 Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorists, who had sailed from Karachi in Pakistan to the financial capital of India.