'India in world's most optimistic nations about tech'

Indians are some of the most optimistic people in the world when it comes to technology and the least sceptical in the world about the motives of technology companies, an opinion poll commissioned by the World Economic Forum said.

According to an opinion poll prepared by SAP and Qualtrics in conjunction with this year's India Economic Summit, while many acknowledge their job could be automated, more than two-thirds embrace technology and expect it to be easy to find new employment.

The poll that covered more than 10,000 respondents from 29 countries noted that Indians are some of the least sceptical in the world about the motives of technology companies: more than two-thirds reject the idea that technology companies "only want to make money".

Compared to global averages, Indian respondents more often say that technology makes personal relationships, society and jobs better.

When it comes to the future of work, Indian respondents are embracing new technology, acknowledging that jobs may be jeopardised, but that a growing economy will continue to provide opportunities.

"The rise of advanced technologies has the potential to create economic and social value, and bolster India's goal of maintaining its growth momentum," said Sriram Gutta, Head of Community Development, India and South Asia, World Economic Forum.

Gutta further said that "these statistics indicate the foundation is there for accelerating the adoption of fourth industrial revolution technologies. The next step is to ensure the governance of them assists India in leapfrogging to an advanced stage of development while maintaining high levels of trust."