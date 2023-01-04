India probes alleged dumping of vitamin from China, EU

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of vitamin from China, EU

Piramal Pharma Ltd has filed a petition before the DGTR seeking imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 20:30 ist

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into import of a certain kind of vitamin, used for animal consumption, from China, European Union and Switzerland following a complaint by a domestic player.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'Vitamin A Palmitate' originating in or exported from these countries.

Piramal Pharma Ltd has filed a petition before the DGTR seeking imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The applicant has alleged that dumping of the product is impacting domestic companies.

The directorate, in a notification, said on the basis of the application "and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted, about the dumping of the subject goods...the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation".

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

In a separate notification, the DGTR said a similar probe has also started against alleged dumping of 'Self- Adhesive Vinyl' coming from China.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

EU
India News
China
anti-dumping duty

What's Brewing

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

 