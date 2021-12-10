India initiates development of its first-ever footwear sizing system

India never had its own footwear sizing system. The British introduced English sizes, which are still followed. This is one of the reasons most Indian footwear is not suited to Indian wearers, whose feet characteristics are different than that of Europeans and Americans.

It is for this reason the Centre has initiated the first-ever development of the ‘Indian footwear sizing system’ to standardise the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population. The Rs 10.80 crore project launched by the ministry of commerce and industry will soon initiate an anthropometric survey, statistical analysis, gait study, wear trials and other specifications for indigenisation of footwear under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

The footwear sizing will be developed in consultation with Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai to identify the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population for footwear.

“The present Indian Standard IS 1638:1969 specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French Standards. This standard requires a revision to accommodate for demographic, anthropometric features of the Indian feet, leading to more comfortable footwear and health of the individual,” the Ministry of Commerce said.

Since the anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults (both men and women) are demography dependent, it is necessary to design and develop correct footwear exclusively for the Indian population, it said.

This project will lead to carrying out accurate measurements taking into consideration all the variations due to region, gender, age, health condition towards indigenisation of key products essential for the realisation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the ministry said.

The survey will be conducted in about 100 districts of the country and over 1 lakh samples will be collected from across the country. The team is expected to visit schools, offices, business clusters, households and the likes.

