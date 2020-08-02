India insists on 'early and complete' withdrawal of Chinese PLA troops as commanders meet

As senior military commanders of the two nations held the fifth round of talks on Sunday, India insisted on “early and complete” withdrawal of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers from the new areas they occupied on the bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) since May 5.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 corps of the Indian Army, held talks with his counterpart Maj Gen Liu Lin of the Chinese PLA at Chushul-Moldo point on the LAC.

They earlier had four meetings to resolve the stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations – on June 6, June 22, June 30 and July 14.

The meeting between the senior military commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA took place amid growing concerns in New Delhi over Beijing’s intransigence and its latest move to officially claim the entire area between “Finger 5” to “Finger 8” on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso as part of the territory of China.

Highlights: India-China border tensions

The Indian Army is also learned to have asked the Chinese PLA to completely withdraw its troops from the face-off scenes at Gogra Post, Depsang Y junction and other face-off scenes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – to restart and expeditiously conclude the “disengagement process”.

The two sides had mutually agreed upon the “disengagement process” or withdrawal of the front-line troops. It started early last month but remained stalled for the past couple of weeks, particularly because the Chinese PLA declined to withdraw troops completely from several areas.

The fifth round of meeting between Lt Gen Singh and Maj Gen Liu is taking place three days after China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, for the first time officially asserted the communist country’s claim on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

The meeting continued till late in the evening.