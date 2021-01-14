India INX hopes to list $1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO

India International Exchange (INX) is targeting to list over $1 trillion of debt on its platform in the next decade, chief executive of its parent BSE said on Thursday.

BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the exchange which is located at India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar's GIFT City is becoming the preferred platform for listing of bonds issued by Indian corporates.

"I am sure over the next decade or so, we will be hopefully listing over $1 trillion of debt and probably even more of equity, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), Invits (Infrastructure Investment Trust) and many other instruments," Chauhan said.

He was speaking at the bell ringing ceremony of Exim Bank's $1 billion issue at the BSE. He also added that SBI's $600 million bonds issued recently are also getting listed on Thursday itself.

Exim Bank had raised the money earlier this month from foreign investors against issuing 10-year paper at a rate of 2.25 per cent per annum.

The policy bank's managing director, David Rasquinha expressed satisfaction at the response which it was able to receive from the investors for the issue which was oversubscribed 3.5 times.

He exuded confidence that the success will help other Indian issuers in raising funds as well.

Chauhan said all the Indian issues over the last one year have been listed on INX, which was inaugurated in 2017.

The issues listed on the platform include SBI's USD 100 million green bonds, REC's $500 million bonds, APSEZ's USD 750 million foreign currency bonds and Adani Container Terminals' $300 million bonds, he said.

All these issues were listed last year.

As of now, bonds aggregating to $24.5 billion have been listed on the platform, he said.