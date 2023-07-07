India joins Champions Group of GCRG: MEA

India joins Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

India has joined the champions group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) following an invitation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The GCRG was set up by the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) in March last year to address urgent and critical global issues such as food and energy security challenges.

The MEA said the decision to join the group reflects India's increasing global leadership and commitment to addressing contemporary challenges.

"India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), accepting an invitation from United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group and comprises heads of states and heads of governments of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

"The decision to join the group reflects India's increasing global leadership and commitment to addressing contemporary global challenges," the MEA said in a statement.

"India's participation will further boost the efforts of the United Nations in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries," it said.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process.

The Sherpas will meet later on Friday virtually and a meeting of the Champions is scheduled for July 21, the MEA said.

Narendra Modi
India News
Antonio Guterres
United Nations

