India joins lithium hunt to break dependence on China

Last year on Dec 18, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi drove to the Argentinian Embassy in New Delhi to have a bit of fun.

She joined Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi to cheer for Lionel Messi’s team playing against France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The evening ended on a perfect note, of course. Messi's team lifted the trophy in a nail-biting final and Argentinians across the world, for a while at least, forgot the economic crisis back home to celebrate.

Lekhi's 'football outreach' is part of a growing bonhomie between the two nations.

Before this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Argentine Foreign Minister Santiego Cafiero in New Delhi in April; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his first meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Munich in Germany in June.

An important aspect of this upswing in relations is that it gives a boost to India's quest to secure rare earths - highly prized minerals that are used in electrical and electronic components, lasers among others - whose biggest exporter is China.

Virtually every nation is scrambling to secure rare-earth elements amid growing geopolitical tensions. And India is no different.

Last August, during Jaishankar’s visit to Buenos Aires, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in the field of mineral resources.

This was followed up with India sending a team of geologists to Argentina in November for evaluating and assessing lithium exploration projects proposed by CAMYEN, a state-owned mining company at Catamarca province of the South American country.

And, around the time Modi congratulated Fernandez for Argentina’s victory against France at the final of the World Cup, Khanij Bidesh India Limited formally expressed interest to partner with CAMYEN for prospecting two lithium mines at La Aguada and El Indio in the northwestern region of the country.

Not only Argentina, India is also eyeing lithium reserves in Chile and Bolivia.

The Andean Plains straddling Argentina, Chile and Bolivia – collectively called ‘Lithium Triangle’ – have about 56% of the world’s total identified reserve of 89 million tonnes of the critical mineral, which is required for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, in addition to uses in defence and nuclear technologies.

Argentina has about 19 million tonnes of identified lithium reserves. Chile and Bolivia have 9.8 million tonnes and 21 million tonnes of identified reserves.

New Delhi sent two teams of officials to Bolivia in 2019. Though the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a hiatus in ties between the two nations, Lekhi is set to travel to La Paz next week. She is expected to convey New Delhi’s renewed interests in entering into partnership with the Bolivian government in exploring and extracting lithium.

India’s engagement with Chile for lithium exploration has reached an advanced stage.

Chile’s state-owned mineral company, ENAMI, sent a draft non-disclosure agreement, but the KABIL suggested certain modifications in it. The agreement will clear the way for talks on a deal for jointly taking up lithium mining projects in the nation.

Australia, which has 7.3 million tonnes of lithium and 1.4 million cobalt reserves, is another country India is eyeing for cooperation in exploration of critical minerals.

An MoU between KABIL and the Critical Mineral Office (CMO) of the Australian government, with a detailed collaborative framework, was signed on March 10 last year.

The MoU set the stage for India’s participation in joint due diligence and joint investment in lithium and cobalt mineral assets of Australia.

The Narendra Modi government has set the country’s electric mobility target at 30% for private automobiles, 70% for commercial vehicles and 80% for two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2030.

This means, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to rise from the present level of 3 GWh to 20 GWh by 2026, and to 70 GWh by 2030. This explains the sense of urgency being shown by the government for lithium reserves around the world.

China ahead

India, however, still has a long way to catch up with China, which currently contributes 56% of the global supply of lithium-ion batteries.

It also has to compete with the United States, which has been trying to step up domestic production of batteries to end the monopoly of the communist country.

The Tianqi Lithium of China and the IGO Limited of Australia established a $ 1.4 billion joint venture in December 2020 at Kwinana Industrial Area near Perth.

The venture made public production of the first battery-grade lithium hydroxide of Australia in May 2022.

Despite tense ties between the two countries, almost 97% of Australia’s lithium exports went to China in 2022. The communist country was also the recipient of over 42% lithium from Argentina in 2021.